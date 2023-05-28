What To Do: Sunday, May 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at What To Do this Sunday.

The VJC Sextet will perform their first concert of the 20th annual Twilight On The Tavern lawn series. You can see them this evening at 6:00 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern Lawn. Twilight music and Next Stage Art project ask the public to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The concert is free to the public and food will be available.

The orleans county fair is throwing a demolition derby. Cars will deliberately crash into each other at roaring brook park in Barton. The winners of each qualifying heat will win trophies. you can catch the chaos at 2:00 p.m., and it’s $20 to enter the park.

The Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland will be full of vendors, live music, a cornhole competition, interactive experiences, and of course, beer. The BBQ and Brew food festival begins at 12:00 p.m. and ends around 6:00 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for kids ages 13 to 17.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.