BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Weather conditions were great for the Vermont City Marathon, with temperatures starting off in the mid 50s, and dew points in the upper 40s. It will be very warm later this afternoon, but not humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will continue to bring us sunny skies. A backdoor cold front will come through dry tonight, but cool us down a notch for Memorial Day. Even so, it will be warm with highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Very warm weather will continue during the week, with highs in the 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. The warmest day will be Thursday, when a few low 90s are possible. The next chance for rain will be Friday, when a backdoor cold front will bring showers and possible thunderstorms. This will cool us down for Saturday, but highs are still expected to be in the 70s.

