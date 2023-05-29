AARP says state needs more “missing middle” homes for aging Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is missing between 30-40,000 housing units according to the state.

Advocates for aging Vermonters say the housing crisis is hitting older Vermonters particularly hard.

We told you about a lack of housing stock for aging Vermonters to downsize into. Representatives from AARP say the mismatch of housing in the state isn’t meeting older Vermonters’ needs and should be a focus for future development.

They say many older adults want to be somewhere with easy access to amenities and transportation; and they want to remain in their communities.

“For older adults that are ready to downsize and they look around at their community because they want to be able to age in place there are no housing options for them, so when we think critically about where those new types of housing is going to be located, if they can be located closer to those services and amenities, it makes them much more appealing,” said Kelly Stoddard Poor with AARP Vermont.

This week, the state rolled out a plan to create more “missing middle housing,” homes aimed for downtown centers across the state that would go for an affordable price.

Stoddard Poor says this type of housing is a good choice for aging Vermonters.

