Brattleboro receives green energy investment

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A number of small businesses in Brattleboro will benefit from a federally funded transition to solar energy.

Vermont Congressional Delegation says more than $23,000 will help install a roof-top solar array on a historic building in Brattleboro at the corner of High and Green Streets. The solar project will produce 112% of the current electrical usage, saving the building, which is home to a variety of small businesses, more than $11,000 annually.

