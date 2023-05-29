Brattleboro receives green energy investment

A number of small businesses in Brattleboro will benefit from a federally funded transition to solar energy.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Vermont Congressional Delegation says more than $23,000 will help install a roof-top solar array on a historic building in Brattleboro at the corner of High and Green Streets. The solar project will produce 112% of the current electrical usage, saving the building, which is home to a variety of small businesses, more than $11,000 annually.

