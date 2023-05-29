Crews battle Northfield wildfire

Crews responded to a wildfire in Northfield over the weekend.
Crews responded to a wildfire in Northfield over the weekend.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in central Vermont put out a wildfire that drew a large response over the weekend.

It broke out just after 5 p.m. Sunday on Bear Farm Road in Northfield.

The fire -- which happened on private property -- was contained at around three acres.

Montpelier fire officials say nobody was injured and that the fire was so isolated, neighbors gave fire crews rides up to the scene on their all-terrain vehicles.

The cause is unknown. Northfield officials did not respond to calls for comment Monday.

