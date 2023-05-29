Crews battle Northfield wildfire

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews in central Vermont put out a wildfire that drew a large response over the weekend.

It broke out just after 5 p.m. Sunday on Bear Farm Road in Northfield.

The fire -- which happened on private property -- was contained at around three acres.

Montpelier fire officials say nobody was injured and that the fire was so isolated, neighbors gave fire crews rides up to the scene on their all-terrain vehicles.

The cause is unknown. Northfield officials did not respond to calls for comment Monday.

