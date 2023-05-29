Great Vermont Corn Maze celebrates milestone anniversary

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Great Vermont Corn Maze is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The maze is known for its intricate designs and brings maze enthusiasts from all over the country to the Northeast Kingdom.

Organizers are hard at work marking the design over the 24 acres of land. Maze-goers can expect a brand-new theme, design, 2,400 square foot indoor maze addition this year.

The maze also coincides with their second children’s book about the maze.

Mike Boudreau has been designing this 25th anniversary maze for over four years. He says he strives to keep the maze unique for the people that come back year after year.

“We’ve had mazers who have been coming for 25 years. We have families that have had kids that have grown up, got married and brought their own kids back. We know of a number of 3rd generation mazers now and looking forward to having a party with everyone that shows up,” said Boudreau.

Along with the corn mazes, many venture to Danville to enjoy a good scare during the Halloween season.

But this year, they’ll have to find a different haunt.

After twenty-two years of jumps and scares Deadnorth will remain closed for the season for remodeling.

The roofs have sustained some weather damage over the years, elements of the haunt need to be moved around and built, and brand-new props need to be ordered.

Organizers say their main goal for Deadnorth has always been to keep the haunt new and fresh, but with the 25th anniversary of the Great Vermont Corn Maze happening this fall, there won’t be enough time or staff to make both attractions unique for their fans that return every year for a good scare.

“We have buildings that we have changed up 3 or 4 hundred different times. But it all has to be built. It all has to be taken down, it all has to be redone, it all has to be stored...it all adds up,” Boudreau. The Great Vermont Corn Maze kicks off on July 29th and tickets go on sale in early June.

Deadnorth will be back to scaring haunt fans in 2024.

