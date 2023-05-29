Marathon in Burlington sees just under five thousand runners this year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont City Marathon has been one of Burlington’s most iconic attractions since 1989. And this Memorial Day weekend it returned as thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators from across our area gathered for the largest sporting event in the state. The M&T bank Vermont city marathon started with a bang. The marathon had just under five thousand runners this year bringing hundreds of people to the streets of Burlington eager to take on the challenge. The day was jammed packed with something for everyone. There was a half marathon for hand cyclers, a two person and five person relay, and of course, the 13.1-Mile loop ran twice around Burlington.

The marathon attracted hundreds of people from different states to the area. Lilly Cordner traveled from providence Rhode island. This is her first time running a marathon, and in this race, she says she is excited to see what is on the course.

“I know a bunch of people who have done it before. They have all said it was a beautiful course, so I am really excited to get out there and run. I heard there’s a hill around mile five and then again around mile 18. So, doing that twice, I am not really excited for but we will get through it,” said Cordner.

Organizers say this is a big event for the community with nearly fourty five hundred people gathering around the streets cheering with signs and bells. all waiting to see their runners pass by.

Casey Jones is from Hartford, New York, and is cheering on her husband in the marathon. She says this is her first time at this event and this is her husbands first time running as well.

“Oh I would never miss this. I like to support everybody. I think if you have a good team of people behind you, you can accomplish anything. We have the whole family here today, and we’re really excited,” said Jones.

Folks that make an effort to support runners every year say they are glad that the race is back.

“I think after the last few years we’ve had. This is a purpose, and a great event to come together and support each other” said Melissa West of Vergennes.

“The marathon is one of the great events that happens over the course of the year. It’s become a great tradition, thirty-four years now we have been doing this. It unites the city, brings everybody out, almost every neighborhood sees the runners come through one way or another. It’s important economically,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

And winner of the women’s division Maegan Krifchin says the course have her quite the challenge.

“You’re always going to feel tired that second lap. Especially in those later miles after like fifteen or so. Then running up a pretty substantial hill from nineteen in a half and twenty in change is a rough spot. After you get up to the top you’re like hey, it’s pretty much all down hill from here. Lets do it,” said runner Maegan Krifchin.

