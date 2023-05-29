Middlebury College hosts 2023 commencement

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College’s class of 2023 celebrated their graduation Sunday. In addition to receiving a diploma Middlebury graduates also receive a replica of Gamaliel Painter’s cane.

The class of 2023 had their first year of school dramatically impacted by the covid-19 pandemic, but they were able to gather together on the campus’s main quad as the college conferred degrees to 610 students, including those who graduated in February.

The 2023 graduating class were also congratulated on their achievement of raising more than $100,000 dollars for student access through the seizing opportunities and student emergency funds.

