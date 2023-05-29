New York, federal officials to conduct lampricide treatment

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - Wildlife officials are planning to apply lampricide on the lower Ausable River in Peru, New York. on June 6th.

Officials say sea lamprey larvae live submerged in the sediment of rivers and deltas for years before transforming to their parasitic phase, and moving into Lake Champlain, where they take a toll on fish populations. A single lamprey can kill as much as 40 pounds of fish in a year.

Temporary water-use advisories will take effect to minimize human exposure. Advisories usually last between two and six days depending on the local conditions. Health officials say that water within the advisory zone should not be used for drinking, swimming, fishing, or livestock watering while these advisories are in effect.

Treatment dates rely on the weather and may change with short notice.

Related Stories:

International effort combats sea lamprey in Lake Champlain

State of the Lake meeting to discuss fishing in Lake Champlain

Record fish proof Lake Champlain sea lamprey control program working

Lamoille River treated for sea lamprey control

Balancing the pros and cons of lampricide treatments

Wildlife Watch: The science behind eradicating sea lamprey

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Sheldon Route 105
Head-on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
A woman was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night, according to Burlington Police,
Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington
file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Burton Covey
Police locate missing elderly man in Bradford

Latest News

Many of those who had the Monday off enjoyed the sunshine.
Vermonters savor unofficial start to summer
Vermonters savor unofficial start to summer
Crews battle Northfield wildfire
Parades mark Memorial Day observances
Upper Valley parades an opportunity to honor and educate