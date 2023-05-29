Nick Sweet captures Memorial Day Classic at Thunder Road

Second Classic title for Sweet
By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Nothing but blue skies above Thunder Road on Sunday for the Memorial Day Classic.

After a caution flag started a green-white-checkered finish, it was Barre native Nick Sweet emerging from the pack to capture the title.

“I thought it was going to be even more of a race towards the end of the race on that green-white-checkered, but we got fortunate,” Sweet said. “That car really turned at the end, and we ended up capitalizing. This is one of those big races that you get to put your name on the granite, and that means a lot. When my career is over, I get to come up here and say hey, I did good that day.”

