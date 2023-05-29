Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon Sunday night.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. on Union Street, just north of Twin Oaks Road. Brandon Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and went off the road. They say he died of his injuries.

The name of the operator is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

