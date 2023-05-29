Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon Sunday night.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. on Union Street, just north of Twin Oaks Road. Brandon Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and went off the road. They say he died of his injuries.

The name of the operator is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

