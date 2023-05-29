Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - While many people celebrate Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start to summer, there’s a very important meaning behind the holiday.

We chat live with a military history teacher and member of the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks. The organization is one of the oldest Civil War living history groups dedicated to accurately portraying the common Vermont infantry and artillery soldier during the War of the Rebellion, 1861-1865.

Watch Channel 3 This Morning for our live interview around 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.