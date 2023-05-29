Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day

File Photo
File Photo(WNDU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - While many people celebrate Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start to summer, there’s a very important meaning behind the holiday.

We chat live with a military history teacher and member of the Vermont Civil War Hemlocks. The organization is one of the oldest Civil War living history groups dedicated to accurately portraying the common Vermont infantry and artillery soldier during the War of the Rebellion, 1861-1865.

Watch Channel 3 This Morning for our live interview around 6:45 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file image
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Sheldon Route 105
Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
Burlington Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Battery St. She is recovering.
Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington
file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Police say 77-year-old Burton Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford but didn't...
UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Bradford

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. schools continue programming as new data shows students still vaping
Danville
Great Vermont Corn Maze celebrates milestone anniversary
The Great Vermont Corn Maze is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Great Vermont Corn Maze celebrates milestone anniversary
Police say 77-year-old Burton Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford but didn't...
UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Bradford