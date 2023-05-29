Rolling Thunder tribute across Vermont held Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This memorial day weekend, people in Milton and across the state came out to watch the motorcycle parade tribute as it traveled from Sharon to Enosburg. The Vermont Thunder Inc. members group started in 1992 and say they are the oldest veterans organization and that they feel *this is the biggest motorcycle ride in New England. The non-profit is dedicated to helping Vermont’s veterans with any financial hardships they might face.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Essex-Westford School bus drives into a ditch sending one kid on board to the hospital
One hospitalized after school bus drives off the road
file image
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
File photo
Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels
file image
Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon

Latest News

Vermont City Marathon
Marathon in Burlington sees just under five thousand runners this year
Rolling Thunder travels through Milton
Rolling Thunder tribute across Vermont held Sunday
Vermont City Marathon
Marathon in Burlington sees just under five thousand runners this year
Middlebury college's class of 2023
Middlebury College graduates got their canes Sunday