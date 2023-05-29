Rolling Thunder tribute across Vermont held Sunday

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This memorial day weekend, people in Milton and across the state came out to watch the motorcycle parade tribute as it traveled from Sharon to Enosburg. The Vermont Thunder Inc. members group started in 1992 and say they are the oldest veterans organization and that they feel *this is the biggest motorcycle ride in New England. The non-profit is dedicated to helping Vermont’s veterans with any financial hardships they might face.

