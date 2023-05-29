Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions

Nichole Cloutier
Nichole Cloutier(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect in a kidnapping and assault earlier this year is on the lam after police say she violated court conditions.

Nichole Cloutier, 36, was accused in February of kidnapping a woman and binding her with duct tape. Cloutier and Mack Varnum allegedly threatened to kill the victim before she managed to free herself and escape in Varnum’s truck.

Cloutier pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and aggravated assault and was released on the condition that she stay at her Bakersfield home 24 hours a day. Now, Vermont State Police say she left home and they don’t know where she is.

