BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and Memorial Day, everyone! So far, this has been an amazing holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and summerlike temperatures. We will round out this long, holiday weekend with yet another sunny day. It will be cooler by about 10 degrees today than it was on Sunday.

With a large, slow-moving area of high pressure controlling the weather over the northeast, we are looking at more sunny weather for most of the upcoming week. Temperatures will be heading back up again by mid/late week.

Finally, a “back door” cold front will bring us some showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, late Friday into Friday night. It will clear out and cool down again just in time for the next weekend.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the sunny, warm weather during the next several days. -Gary

