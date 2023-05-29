Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and Memorial Day, everyone! So far, this has been an amazing holiday weekend with lots of sunshine and summerlike temperatures. We will round out this long, holiday weekend with yet another sunny day. It will be cooler by about 10 degrees today than it was on Sunday.

With a large, slow-moving area of high pressure controlling the weather over the northeast, we are looking at more sunny weather for most of the upcoming week. Temperatures will be heading back up again by mid/late week.

Finally, a “back door” cold front will bring us some showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, late Friday into Friday night. It will clear out and cool down again just in time for the next weekend.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of the sunny, warm weather during the next several days. -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file image
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Sheldon Route 105
Head on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
Burlington Police say a woman was hit by a vehicle on Battery St. She is recovering.
Police: Pedestrian recovering after being hit by vehicle in Burlington
file photo
Police investigate fatal crash in Brandon
Police say 77-year-old Burton Covey went to the races at Bear Ridge in Bradford but didn't...
UPDATE: Police locate missing elderly man in Bradford

Latest News

Morning weather webcast
WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast