BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a beauty of a Memorial Day we had! Temperatures were still warm, but not hot like yesterday and we saw plenty of sun with no humidity. The heat does come back though just in time to end May and start the month of June. For now, expect another clear night with cool temperatures in spots. Lows will be coldest in eastern valleys where some mid 30s are possible during the pre-dawn hours. Most other spots can expect 40s to low 50s.

There will be plenty of sun again on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Temperatures will be warmer on Wednesday with a return of upper 80s. We’re also tracking the potential for a plume of wildfire smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia to move overhead. Unlike the fires in western Canada that recently brought smoke to only the high levels of the atmosphere, this smoke will be closer to the ground. It could impact air quality Wednesday.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather and keep us dry through Thursday, which should be the warmest day of the week. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are headed our way. A front will slide through on Friday that will bring the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. It will also bring temperatures back into the 70s and low 80s by the weekend.

Happy unofficial start to summer!

-Jess Langlois

