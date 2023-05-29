BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It felt like the middle of summer on Sunday, with highs in the 80s, and a few low 90s. A backdoor cold front will come through dry overnight, but cool us down for Memorial Day. Even so, it will still be warmer than average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A reinforcing area of high pressure will bring sunny skies.

Dry and very warm weather will continue through most of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures warming back up. By Thursday, some spots may reach 90 degrees. It will be a bit more humid by then, but nothing excessive. Overnight lows will be much warmer than many of the nights in May, with lows mainly in the upper 50s to low 60s. One thing to keep in mind is that the temperature of Lake Champlain and rivers is in the mid 50s, which is still quite cold.

Friday will be another very warm day, with highs in the mid 80s. A backdoor cold front will finally bring some needed rain by late afternoon, with showers and possible thunderstorms. This activity will continue into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking great, with near-normal highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.