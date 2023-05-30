Ben and Jerry’s employees to count union cards to join Scoopers United

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A card check will reveal whether a majority of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream scoopers want to unionize will be held Tuesday. That count is happening at 3 p.m. outside the Scoop Shop on Church Street.

Last month, Ben and Jerry’s signed the Fair Election Principles and agreed to let workers organize. Employees say they wanted to create a union to help manage the opioid crisis, as people were overdosing in the downtown shop’s bathroom.

Tuesday, they will count the number of workers who signed their union cards.

