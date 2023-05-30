Ben and Jerry’s employees to count union cards to join Scoopers United

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A card check will reveal whether a majority of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream scoopers want to unionize will be held Tuesday. That count is happening at 3 p.m. outside the Scoop Shop on Church Street.

Last month, Ben and Jerry’s signed the Fair Election Principles and agreed to let workers organize. Employees say they wanted to create a union to help manage the opioid crisis, as people were overdosing in the downtown shop’s bathroom.

Tuesday, they will count the number of workers who signed their union cards.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.