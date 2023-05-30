Camels Hump 8th grader returns to Scripps Spelling Bee stage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermonter is among the 231 students traveling to Washington for the Scripps National Spelling Bee this week.

Elise Cournoyer is a student at Camels Hump Middle School in Richmond and is returning to the main stage for the second year.

Cournoyer says her good spelling comes from having a good memory and because her mom speaks French. “I just kind of like study a lot right before -- which could be considered cramming -- but it’s also just like putting it in my brain so that it’s closer to the bee that it’s still there. And that helps a lot. And then at the bee, I usually just try to trust in my skills and know that I’ve studied hard,” she said.

Cournoyer thanked everyone who is supporting and rooting for her.

Preliminary rounds began Wednesday, leading up to the finals on Thursday.

