Firefighters momentarily trapped while battling camper fire

A camper fire in Williston trapped two firefighters for a few minutes.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A camper fire in Williston trapped two firefighters for a few minutes.

The Williston Fire Department reports the fire was on Fay Lane Monday afternoon. It was a camper that had been modified into a permanent home.

Several tankers showed up because there weren’t any fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters say they were told someone may be inside, so they began fighting the flames while looking for victims.

That’s when we’re told two firefighters fell through the floor and were trapped before rescuing themselves and being treated on-scene. Everyone was accounted for and the fire isn’t considered suspicious.

