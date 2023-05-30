Judge denies motion to dismiss manslaughter case against Rutland day care provider

Stacey Vaillancourt/File
Stacey Vaillancourt/File(Source: WCAX (custom credit))
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has refused to dismiss manslaughter charges against a Rutland woman accused of killing an infant at her day care.

Prosecutors allege Stacey Vaillancourt drugged six-month-old Harper Rose Briar after she was dropped off at the Rutland day care in 2019. The infant was discovered not breathing after being put down for a nap and she died at the hospital. Toxicology tests later found that the infant had high concentrations of diphenhydramine, a sedating ingredient in many over-the-counter cold medicines.

Prosecutors say Vaillancourt was the only person who could have given the child the deadly dose. But her defense attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying there was a lack of evidence to prove when, how, and who gave the child the drugs.

The judge disagreed.

Related Stories:

Rutland day care provider charged with giving infant lethal dose of antihistamines asks judge to toss case

Vermont family sues after baby dosed with drugs at day care

Granddad warns parents after baby’s death at Vt. day care

Police identify infant found dead at Rutland day care

Rutland day care owner charged with manslaughter in baby’s death

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions
File photo
Suspect at large following gun incident in Colchester
Sheldon Route 105
Head-on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
Vermont City Marathon
Marathon in Burlington sees just under five thousand runners this year

Latest News

File photo
Police rescue 2 youths from capsized canoe in Lake Champlain
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki
Troopers plead not guilty to reckless endangerment in use-of-force case
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu/File
Sununu says announcement on White House bid imminent
Don Newcombe's No. 36 and Roy Campanella's No. 39 are honored on the left field wall at Holman...
Nashua recognized for historic role in integrating baseball