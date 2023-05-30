Police rescue 2 youths from capsized canoe in Lake Champlain

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police say one of their officers was at the right place at the right time to save two juveniles that capsized in Lake Champlain.

Police say Marine Unit Cpl. Steve Gutierrez was patrolling near Porter Point Monday around 6 p.m. when he saw two juveniles clinging to a canoe that was completely submerged. He was able to pull them out with help from a good Samaritan.

Police say the juveniles were camping nearby and had not told the adults they had left when they ran into trouble

Police say it serves as a safety reminder if you are going out onto the lake to make a float plan that includes where you’ll be, who is going, what safety equipment you have, and what time you’ll be back. They also say it’s important to have a fully-charged cell phone and wear life jackets that are properly sized.

