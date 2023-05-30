Sununu says announcement on White House bid imminent

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu/File
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu/File(John Locher | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu says he will decide in the next week or two whether to pursue a run for the presidency.

The governor has been mulling a White House bid for months, saying the GOP can’t win without a more moderate candidate that is able to draw support from traditional Republicans and Independents.

“I just want what’s best for the party. It doesn’t have to be the ‘Chris Sununu show’ all the time. It’s just what’s best, so that’s kind of what I’m, what I’m narrowing down now, The money’s been lined up, the support has been lined up -- there’s a pathway to win. All those boxes are checked. The family is on board, which is always a big one. I just got to make sure it’s right for the party and right for me,” Sununu said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday.

It comes as the GOP field aiming to take on Donald Trump continues to grow. Florida Governor Ron Desantis announced his candidacy last week and is expected to make a stop in the Granite State Thursday. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also announced his presidential run.

Like 2016, political analysts say Trump is welcoming a large field of contenders who will split the moderate vote, ensuring he has a path in the general election.

