Troopers plead not guilty to reckless endangerment in use-of-force case

Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont state troopers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of reckless endangerment in connection to a use-of-force incident last summer in Newfane.

It comes after a judge last week rejected additional simple assault charges against troopers Ryan Wood and Zachary Trocki, saying there was not probable cause to support the charge filed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

According to court papers, Wood told Tpr. Zachary Trocki to fire the beanbag round at Marshall Dean, 61, who was on a roof at the time, after multiple attempts to get the erratic man to comply with their orders. Thirty seconds to a minute after being hit with the projectile, Dean fell off the roof, seriously injuring himself.

The lawyer for the troopers says they were only doing what they were trained to do and the cause could cause long-term consequences for public safety.

Attorney General Charity Clark is not commenting on the case.

