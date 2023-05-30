Vt. auditor takes aim at state IT contracts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new state report shows multiple Vermont IT projects came in over budget and overdue.

The Agency of Digital Services was created in 2017 to manage and update state technology. A new performance audit by Vermont Auditor Doug Hoffer sampled the cost and timeline of six IT modernization projects and found that four of them were over budget or were delayed. Only one was completed on time and on budget.

Hoffer says the state needs more ways to track the progress and success of projects. “You’re paying all of this money, millions of dollars for a new system to improve services to save money and so forth -- they altogether need performance measures to figure out the measure to which we’ve succeeded,” Hoffer said.

“When we get started, we could be six months into it and 15 months in the technology landscape changes, and I don’t think Vermonters want us to continue down the road we started when there is a better way to deliver the services to Vermonters,” said Vt Digital Services Secretary Shawn Nailor. He adds that projects can be delayed and costs can increase due to new state or federal laws.

Hoffer added the findings are not a reflection of ADS staff. He says he has submitted several recommendations to lawmakers to improve the cost and timeline of projects.

