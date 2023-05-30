Vt. wildlife officials predict busy summer for bear conflicts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As summer approaches, state wildlife officials say they are expecting an increase in bear-human conflicts.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says bear reports jumped last June to 473. They are reminding everyone to take down all bird feeders and lock and secure all garbage to prevent problems.

Black bear project leader Jaclyn Comeau says everyone needs to remember that the Green Mountains are bear country and bears key in on backyards to find food. “They are smart animals and we have been slowly teaching them over the years that human foods are easy to find and plentiful, so it’s really up to us to reteach bears that these human foods are not available anymore and it’s time to spend time in the forest,” she said.

If you encounter a bear, officials say to make loud noises to scare it away and then give the department a call to report it.

Related Stories:

WCAX viewers’ best bears and other critters on camera

Wildlife Watch: Taking action to reduce bear-human conflicts

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.