Vt. wildlife officials predict busy summer for bear conflicts

File photo
File photo(KJCT)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As summer approaches, state wildlife officials say they are expecting an increase in bear-human conflicts.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife says bear reports jumped last June to 473. They are reminding everyone to take down all bird feeders and lock and secure all garbage to prevent problems.

Black bear project leader Jaclyn Comeau says everyone needs to remember that the Green Mountains are bear country and bears key in on backyards to find food. “They are smart animals and we have been slowly teaching them over the years that human foods are easy to find and plentiful, so it’s really up to us to reteach bears that these human foods are not available anymore and it’s time to spend time in the forest,” she said.

If you encounter a bear, officials say to make loud noises to scare it away and then give the department a call to report it.

