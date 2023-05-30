Wildlife Watch: Spiny softshell turtle nesting time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s nesting season for the spiny softshell turtle.

At the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain, staff are helping the threatened species.

Our Ike Bendavid learns more about and how you can see them up close.

Related Stories:

Big step for tiny turtles as they get released in Lake Champlain

How you can help tiny turtles in Vermont

Wildlife Watch: Spiny soft shell turtle

Wildlife Watch: Hibernation time for spiny soft shell turtles

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.