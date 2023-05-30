BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s shaping up to be another fantastic evening with a clear sky, and temperatures running a bit warmer than yesterday. High pressure remains in control through the next couple days, keeping us dry with minimal cloud cover, but we’re about to crank up the heat.

Temperatures start in the 50s Wednesday morning, quickly surging well into the 80s by afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s are likely in spots. One thing to note with Wednesday’s weather is we will once again have some wildfire smoke in the area.

Unlike the smoke that we’ve seen recently from western Canadian wildfires, this smoke will be coming in from Nova Scotia and will be much closer to the ground. You may even smell it early Wednesday morning. It could also impact air quality, so keep that in mind if you have respiratory issues and plan to be outside. The greatest impacts will be early in the day, and greater in the Champlain and CT River Valleys compared to the higher elevations.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week when highs will surge into the upper 80s and low 90s. There could be a couple record highs. Thankfully it won’t be too humid. Friday will be another warm day as temperatures once again get well into the 80s. A front will come through Friday afternoon into Saturday, bringing the chance for some showers and storms.

Behind the front, we’ll see drier and more comfortable weather for the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

