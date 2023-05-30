BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The spectacular, summerlike weather that we had over the entire holiday weekend will be continuing today and for most of the rest of the upcoming week. There will be sunshine galore and temperatures will be on the rise. We will be close to, if not exceeding, the 90 degree mark, tomorrow through the end of the week.

A cold front will come through late Friday into Friday night with some showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Once the front goes by, we will be clearing out again for the weekend, and temperatures will come down to more comfortable levels.

One thing to be aware of is a possible concentration of smoke in our breathing air on Wednesday. Wildfires in Nova Scotia may send back some smoke our way. Anyone with respiratory issues should pay close attention to the conditions on Wednesday as air quality may be compromised. An Air Quality Alert may need to be issued.

Take MAX Advantage of the fine, summerlike weather over the next several days, but stay aware of those possible air quality issues on Wednesday. -Gary

