Bolton installs beaver device to protect trails

A new Beaver Deceiver being installed in the Bolton Town Forest.
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Bolton is working to battle beaver issues.

A public trail runs along Preston’s Pond in the Bolton Town Forest and beavers are building dams that occasionally flood the trail.

Crews Wednesday built and installed a Beaver Deceiver. The device controls the flow of the water so when it gets too high, it will drain while keeping the trail from flooding.

“For me, I’m just trying to keep live beavers in ecosystems. I’m trying to help people solve annoying problems -- so, it’s the same everywhere in the world,” said Skip Lisle, who designed the device.

“It’s better to have a wetland here than a pasture, so that value you get, and you get to keep it without the trouble of beavers flooding your road or your culvert or whatever, by putting in a device like this,” said Rob Mullin, Bolton’s animal control officer.

The money for this project came from donations.

