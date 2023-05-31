Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire

Burlington Police are looking to identify this witness to a possible downtown shooting...
Burlington Police are looking to identify this witness to a possible downtown shooting Wedensday afternoon.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reported daytime shooting in Burlington had residents on edge Wednesday.

Police say there were reports of gunfire around 12:51 p.m. near Bank Street and South Winooski Avenue. Now, authorities are trying to track down a possible witness. They say someone riding a gas-powered bike was possibly hit by a bullet. Police are asking for help identifying the owner.

There were no other immediate details.

The reported shooting comes as city officials vowed this month to increase the police presence this summer to stem the rash of gun incidents that have been plaguing the downtown since last year.

BPD scooter
BPD scooter(Photo provided)

Related Stories:

Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park

Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting

Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
A camper fire briefly trapped two firefighters Monday afternoon in Williston.
Firefighters trapped while battling Williston camper fire
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions

Latest News

File image
Woodstock researchers studying treatment of anxiety with LSD
Canadian wildfires bring smoke to our region
Milton company fined over labor violations
Suspect in 2022 Bennington shooting arrested in Mass.