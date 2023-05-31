Burlington Police investigate reported gunfire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reported daytime shooting in Burlington had residents on edge Wednesday.

Police say there were reports of gunfire around 12:51 p.m. near Bank Street and South Winooski Avenue. Now, authorities are trying to track down a possible witness. They say someone riding a gas-powered bike was possibly hit by a bullet. Police are asking for help identifying the owner.

There were no other immediate details.

The reported shooting comes as city officials vowed this month to increase the police presence this summer to stem the rash of gun incidents that have been plaguing the downtown since last year.

BPD scooter (Photo provided)

Related Stories:

Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park

Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting

Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.