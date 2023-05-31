Burlington reaches settlement in 2018 use-of-force case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington and two brothers at the center of a use-of-force lawsuit against the Burlington Police have reached a settlement over the 2018 incident.

The body camera video from the night of September 9, 2018, shows Burlington Police Sgt. Jason Bellavance shoving Jeremie Meli, causing him to hit his head against a wall.

The lawsuit filed by the Meli brothers in 2019 states that Jeremie continues to suffer from the injury. His brothers, who were also on the scene, alleged excessive force and emotional distress.

The use-of-force incident was referenced often during 2020 protests in Burlington to de-fund the police and the occupation of Battery Park, where protesters demanded that Bellavance and other officers involved in separate use-of-force cases be fired.

Bellavance was suspended without pay following the incident and ultimately left the department in 2020 when he agreed to a buyout deal with the city for $300,000.

Now, the city has reached an agreement. During a special City Council meeting Tuesday, members voted unanimously to allow Mayor Miro Weinberger to enter into a settlement agreement The agreement must still be approved by a judge and the terms of the settlement have not been made public.

