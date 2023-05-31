Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Burlington reaches settlement in 2018 use-of-force case

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington and two brothers at the center of a use-of-force lawsuit against the Burlington Police have reached a settlement over the 2018 incident.

The body camera video from the night of September 9, 2018, shows Burlington Police Sgt. Jason Bellavance shoving Jeremie Meli, causing him to hit his head against a wall.

The lawsuit filed by the Meli brothers in 2019 states that Jeremie continues to suffer from the injury. His brothers, who were also on the scene, alleged excessive force and emotional distress.

The use-of-force incident was referenced often during 2020 protests in Burlington to de-fund the police and the occupation of Battery Park, where protesters demanded that Bellavance and other officers involved in separate use-of-force cases be fired.

Bellavance was suspended without pay following the incident and ultimately left the department in 2020 when he agreed to a buyout deal with the city for $300,000.

Now, the city has reached an agreement. During a special City Council meeting Tuesday, members voted unanimously to allow Mayor Miro Weinberger to enter into a settlement agreement The agreement must still be approved by a judge and the terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Related Stories:

Burlington officer accused of excessive force agrees to separation deal

Burlington protests continue, police say demands won’t be met

Burlington Police release bodycam video as part of lawsuits

Burlington police deny claims of excessive force

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
A camper fire briefly trapped two firefighters Monday afternoon in Williston.
Firefighters trapped while battling Williston camper fire
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions

Latest News

Canadian wildfires bring smoke to our region
Milton company fined over labor violations
Suspect in 2022 Bennington shooting arrested in Mass.
File image
Wedding planning: The etiquette of gifts
Wedding planning: The etiquette of gifts