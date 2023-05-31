Canadian wildfires bring smoke to our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Smoke from some of the worst Canadian wildfires in years is drifting across the Northeast.

The largest forest fire in Nova Scotia’s recorded history is expected to grow even more Wednesday, according to the CBC. The fire in Shelburne County started on Saturday and is now upwards of 50,000 acres, prompting the evacuation of upwards of 16,000 people.

Wildfires have also broken out throughout western Canada.

Here is the latest map (accurate at 10:20 a.m. on May 31) of the wildfire in the Barrington area. The active fire area is shaded in pink, and the evacuation perimeter is the dotted red line. pic.twitter.com/AHVd5loq4n — Natural Resources and Renewables (@NS_DNRR) May 31, 2023

