Canadian wildfires bring smoke to our region

Nova Scotia Wildfire
Nova Scotia Wildfire(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Smoke from some of the worst Canadian wildfires in years is drifting across the Northeast.

The largest forest fire in Nova Scotia’s recorded history is expected to grow even more Wednesday, according to the CBC. The fire in Shelburne County started on Saturday and is now upwards of 50,000 acres, prompting the evacuation of upwards of 16,000 people.

Wildfires have also broken out throughout western Canada.

