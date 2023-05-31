Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Hot embers spark huge brush fire in Essex Town

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews battle flames in Essex Town burning nearly three acres of land Tuesday.

Fire crews say it happened on Weed Road -- off of Route 15.

Officials tell Channel Three News for about 3.5 hours, seven departments battled the blaze that was burning on private property.

They say the spot below an embankment is an old stump dump. They say people threw smoldering embers from a camp fire over the edge -- and the debris below caught fire.

The cause is considered accidental.

Officials say the fire was burning under ground and they don’t know if it was completely put out.

One car was totaled and one person was taken to the hospital for observation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions
File photo
Suspect wanted for gun incident arrested
Sheldon Route 105
Head-on crash leaves two dead in Sheldon
A camper fire briefly trapped two firefighters Monday afternoon in Williston.
Firefighters trapped while battling Williston camper fire

Latest News

city hall
Gov. Scott vetoes charter change passed by Burlington voters
Suspect wanted for gun incident arrested
brush fire
Hot embers spark huge brush fire in Essex Town
Ben & Jerry's scoopers approve unionizing