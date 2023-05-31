Hot embers spark huge brush fire in Essex Town

ESSEX TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple fire crews battle flames in Essex Town burning nearly three acres of land Tuesday.

Fire crews say it happened on Weed Road -- off of Route 15.

Officials tell Channel Three News for about 3.5 hours, seven departments battled the blaze that was burning on private property.

They say the spot below an embankment is an old stump dump. They say people threw smoldering embers from a camp fire over the edge -- and the debris below caught fire.

The cause is considered accidental.

Officials say the fire was burning under ground and they don’t know if it was completely put out.

One car was totaled and one person was taken to the hospital for observation.

