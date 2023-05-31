Advertise With Us
H.S. Spring playoffs for Monday, May 30th

Scores and highlights from the opening round of the playoffs
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BASEBALL

Division 1 Playdowns

#8 Colchester 7, #9 St. Johnsbury 1

#4 Spaulding 9, #13 Rutland 0

#5 Mt. Mansfield 9, #12 BFA - St. Albans 3

#2 South Burlington 11, #15 Burlington 1 (5 innings)

#7 Rice 5, #10 Brattleboro 2

#3 Mt. Anthony 7, #14 Essex 6 (9 innings)

#6 Burr and Burton, 3 #11 North Country 0

Division II Playdowns

#8 Otter Valley 6, #9 Montpelier 2

#4 Peoples 15, #13 Lake Region 3

#5 Hartford 4, #12 Harwood 0

#2 U-32 14, #15 Lamoille 4

#7 Fair Haven 13, #10 Middlebury 5

#3 Lyndon 10, #14 Mt. Abe 0 (5 innings)

Division III Playdowns

#13 Windsor 12, #4 BFA - Fairfax 7

#5 White River Valley 12, #12 Oxbow 2

#7 Richford 5, #10 Randolph 4

#3 Thetford 14, #14 Mill River 0

Division IV Playdowns

#8 Rivendell 7, #9 Danville 4

#4 Stratton 30, #13 Twin Valley 1

#10 Northfield 7, #7 West Rutland 3

SOFTBALL

Division I Playdowns

#8 North Country 8, #9 St. Johnsbury 7 (10 innings)

#5 Missisquoi 13, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1

#7 Rutland 16, #10 Burr and Burton 4

#6 Colchester 13, #11 CVU 1 (6 innings)

Division II Playdowns

#8 Rice 12, #9 Milton 5

#5 Middlebury 15, #12 Harwood 3 (6 innings)

#2 Mt. Abe 29, #15 Peoples 0 (5 innings)

#10 Spaulding 14, #7 U-32 13

#3 Lyndon 17, #14 Lamoille 2

#6 Otter Valley 16, #11 Lake Region 4 (5 innings)

Division III Playdowns

#8 Windsor 10, #9 Mill River 1

#5 Green Mountain U. 15, #12 Randolph 10

#7 Fair Haven 19, #10 Woodstock 10

#6 Vergennes 10, #11 White River Valley 4

Division IV Playdowns

#7 Twinfield-Danville-Cabot 17, #10 Northfield 4

BOYS LACROSSE

Division I Playdown

#9 Mt. Mansfield 6, #8 Rutland 5 (OT)

Division II Playdowns

#9 Spaulding 12, #8 Milton 8

#6 Stowe 15, #11 St. Johnsbury 9

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division I Playdowns

#8 BFA - St. Albans 17, #9 Mt. Mansfield 11

#6 Rutland defeats #11 Rice by forfeit

Division II Playdowns

#8 Harwood 9, #9 Colchester 7

#5 Woodstock 15, #12 Lyndon 0

BOYS TENNIS

Playdowns

#9 CVU 6, #8 Brattleboro 1

#4 Burlington 7, #13 Rice 0

#5 St. Johnsbury 6, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1

#7 Rutland 4, #10 U-32 3

#3 Stowe 7, #14 Essex 0

#6 Harwood 5, #11 South Burlington 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Division I Playdowns

#7 North Country 7, #10 Brattleboro 0

#6 Mt. Anthony 4, #11 Essex 3

Division II Playdowns

#7 Rice 7, #10 Bellows Falls 0

#6 U-32 defeats #11 MSJ by forfeit

BOYS ULTIMATE

Playdown

#8 Burlington 14, #9 Colchester 12 (OT)

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

#3 South Burlington 11, #6 Burr and Burton 8

