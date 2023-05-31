H.S. Spring playoffs for Monday, May 30th
Scores and highlights from the opening round of the playoffs
BASEBALL
Division 1 Playdowns
#8 Colchester 7, #9 St. Johnsbury 1
#4 Spaulding 9, #13 Rutland 0
#5 Mt. Mansfield 9, #12 BFA - St. Albans 3
#2 South Burlington 11, #15 Burlington 1 (5 innings)
#7 Rice 5, #10 Brattleboro 2
#3 Mt. Anthony 7, #14 Essex 6 (9 innings)
#6 Burr and Burton, 3 #11 North Country 0
Division II Playdowns
#8 Otter Valley 6, #9 Montpelier 2
#4 Peoples 15, #13 Lake Region 3
#5 Hartford 4, #12 Harwood 0
#2 U-32 14, #15 Lamoille 4
#7 Fair Haven 13, #10 Middlebury 5
#3 Lyndon 10, #14 Mt. Abe 0 (5 innings)
Division III Playdowns
#13 Windsor 12, #4 BFA - Fairfax 7
#5 White River Valley 12, #12 Oxbow 2
#7 Richford 5, #10 Randolph 4
#3 Thetford 14, #14 Mill River 0
Division IV Playdowns
#8 Rivendell 7, #9 Danville 4
#4 Stratton 30, #13 Twin Valley 1
#10 Northfield 7, #7 West Rutland 3
SOFTBALL
Division I Playdowns
#8 North Country 8, #9 St. Johnsbury 7 (10 innings)
#5 Missisquoi 13, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1
#7 Rutland 16, #10 Burr and Burton 4
#6 Colchester 13, #11 CVU 1 (6 innings)
Division II Playdowns
#8 Rice 12, #9 Milton 5
#5 Middlebury 15, #12 Harwood 3 (6 innings)
#2 Mt. Abe 29, #15 Peoples 0 (5 innings)
#10 Spaulding 14, #7 U-32 13
#3 Lyndon 17, #14 Lamoille 2
#6 Otter Valley 16, #11 Lake Region 4 (5 innings)
Division III Playdowns
#8 Windsor 10, #9 Mill River 1
#5 Green Mountain U. 15, #12 Randolph 10
#7 Fair Haven 19, #10 Woodstock 10
#6 Vergennes 10, #11 White River Valley 4
Division IV Playdowns
#7 Twinfield-Danville-Cabot 17, #10 Northfield 4
BOYS LACROSSE
Division I Playdown
#9 Mt. Mansfield 6, #8 Rutland 5 (OT)
Division II Playdowns
#9 Spaulding 12, #8 Milton 8
#6 Stowe 15, #11 St. Johnsbury 9
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division I Playdowns
#8 BFA - St. Albans 17, #9 Mt. Mansfield 11
#6 Rutland defeats #11 Rice by forfeit
Division II Playdowns
#8 Harwood 9, #9 Colchester 7
#5 Woodstock 15, #12 Lyndon 0
BOYS TENNIS
Playdowns
#9 CVU 6, #8 Brattleboro 1
#4 Burlington 7, #13 Rice 0
#5 St. Johnsbury 6, #12 Mt. Mansfield 1
#7 Rutland 4, #10 U-32 3
#3 Stowe 7, #14 Essex 0
#6 Harwood 5, #11 South Burlington 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Division I Playdowns
#7 North Country 7, #10 Brattleboro 0
#6 Mt. Anthony 4, #11 Essex 3
Division II Playdowns
#7 Rice 7, #10 Bellows Falls 0
#6 U-32 defeats #11 MSJ by forfeit
BOYS ULTIMATE
Playdown
#8 Burlington 14, #9 Colchester 12 (OT)
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
#3 South Burlington 11, #6 Burr and Burton 8
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.