Killington opens for bonus day of skiing

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer skiing has people wearing their goggles and shorts at Killington Resort.

The Superstar Glacier is open Thursday for a bonus day of skiing and riding. The May sun has been beating down on the trial, but crews say they’ve been able to keep enough snow for some rides.

This is the second June in a row the resort has offered a trail to head down.

The lift starts spinning at 9 a.m. and you’re encouraged to get there early for the best runs. Tickets cost $25 with all proceeds donated to Rutland County Pride in honor of pride month.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.