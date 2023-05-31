Advertise With Us
Lake advocates say Vermont has botched regulating pollution on dairy farms

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who enjoy the state’s lakes and streams worry about pollution from dairy farms, whose manure and commercial fertilizer can run off into waterways, where it feeds algae blooms and weed growth.

Though state regulators have attempted for years to address on-farm pollution, environmental groups have long argued that the state is too lenient when it comes to addressing violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Kevin McCallum, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

