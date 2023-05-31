Middlebury prof prompts teachable moments with feminist mini golf

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Finding common ground on sensitive topics can be tough, but students at Middlebury College are hoping to foster a conversation about reproductive justice by making it fun.

Kenyon Arena is typically home to the Middlebury College hockey teams, but during these warm summer months, it’s wearing a different hat.

“You’re looking at the world’s very first reproductive justice mini golf course,” said Carly Thomsen, an associate professor of gender, sexuality and feminist studies at the school, and she’s well aware the subject matter can be a tough one for people to find common ground. “It’s addressing a lot of different feminist issues that are important to a lot of kinds of people.”

Which is why she’s worked to find a way to make the content accessible for a variety of audiences, with each golf hole touching on a different aspect of reproductive justice. “The reason I use game-making is because I’ve seen how it can invite people who wouldn’t normally be part of a conversation into those conversations,” Thomsen said.

For example, hole number four touches on longstanding feminist concerns around exploitative aspects of surrogacy. Players are met with a sign summarizing the topic -- along with a QR code to seek more information -- and they have to hold a baby doll for the duration of their turn.

Thomsen says none of the holes are inherently about abortion, the most hot-button topic of all. But lots of the topics explored on the course -- like the history of reproductive rights, science and medicine, or contraception -- lend themselves to go that route. By turning those topics into something game-like, she’s optimistic that folks with opposing viewpoints will wander in to try their hand and work towards mutual understanding.

“I think that you can have conversations about abortion that are commonsensical without getting dogmatic, and my hope is that this is precisely the kind of space that can foster those conversations,” Thomsen said.

The course was built in collaboration with students in her Feminist Building class. But the designs and content came from students in the Politics of Reproduction. Katherine Lantzy worked on the last hole about the history of organizing and activism and says the project left her feeling hopeful and inspired to reach as many people as she could. “Trying to learn how to write in a way that was accessible to a lot of different people was a really new and quite difficult skill to learn how to do this semester,” Lantzy said.

Classmate El Fahey worked with Lantzy and was excited to offer a fun way to dissect a complicated subject matter, encouraging people to learn, resist, and have fun. “It really broadens the scope of how many people can be an activist. I feel like reproductive justice, even though it’s centered around women -- I mean -- that’s half the population,” Fahey said.

The golf course has been closed during finals and graduation but re-opens June 1 until July 15th. It’s free and open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4 to 7 p.m.

