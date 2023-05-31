Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - One man will be in court Wednesday and six people are recovering after being hurt in an alleged drunk driving crash in Essex.

Police say shortly after getting a call about an erratic high-speed driver, they responded to a two-car crash on Route 15 near Fort Ethan Allen.

Officers say six people from one of the vehicles were in need of medical attention and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the other car was identified as 54-year-old Steven Bergman of Essex Junction. Police say he was found near the scene and is set to be in court Thursday facing a number of charges including Grossly Negligent Operation.

