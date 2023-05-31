Sen. Hassan calls for DHS technology update

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - A senate hearing focused on upgrading the tech at the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s being led by New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan and Senator Mitt Romney. They say the department that secures the nation’s land, sea, and air borders had outdated technology.

They’re focused on modernizing IT systems to reduce government waste and help better respond to threats. The hearing is at 10:15 this morning.

