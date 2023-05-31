Advertise With Us
Suspect in 2022 Bennington shooting arrested in Mass.

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - A man wanted in connection to a shootout last fall in Bennington has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Police say Jonathan Nazario, 20, was arrested by Springfield Police Tuesday after officers responded to a call and officers learned Nazario was wanted on attempted murder charges in Bennington.

Bennington Police say Nazario was among a group of people last September who exchanged gunfire with another group inside an apartment on Main Street.

Police say two other Massachusetts men connected to the shootout -- Miguel Perez Agramonte and Caleb Rivera -- have already been arrested.

Police are now working to transport Nazario back to Vermont to answer to the attempted murder charges.

