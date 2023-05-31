Suspect in 2022 Bennington shooting arrested in Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WCAX) - A man wanted in connection to a shootout last fall in Bennington has been arrested in Massachusetts.
Police say Jonathan Nazario, 20, was arrested by Springfield Police Tuesday after officers responded to a call and officers learned Nazario was wanted on attempted murder charges in Bennington.
Bennington Police say Nazario was among a group of people last September who exchanged gunfire with another group inside an apartment on Main Street.
Police say two other Massachusetts men connected to the shootout -- Miguel Perez Agramonte and Caleb Rivera -- have already been arrested.
Police are now working to transport Nazario back to Vermont to answer to the attempted murder charges.
