Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

US Marshals capture escaped inmate after he stops at McDonald’s

An escaped inmate was captured after he stopped at McDonald’s, authorities said.
An escaped inmate was captured after he stopped at McDonald’s, authorities said.(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Julia Bingel, Sia Nyorkor, Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An inmate in Ohio who escaped on the way to a doctor’s appointment was captured by the U.S. Marshals after he was spotted at a McDonald’s.

According to officials, authorities were searching for 39-year-old Jason Lyle Conrad after he escaped on Tuesday.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies said Conrad was handcuffed and in a medical boot for a previous injury. While the deputy was removing Conrad from the transport vehicle, deputies said he was able to escape and run away after removing the boot.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force received information early Wednesday that Conrad was seen riding a bicycle in the area, according to officials.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said authorities arrested Conrad later that day after he was recognized by a McDonald’s employee while ordering at the drive-thru.

Officers from the task force, Akron police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit responded to the area, and Conrad was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, according to the U.S. Marshals.

“Safety in the communities we serve is one of the most important parts of our jobs,” Elliot said. “Knowing this fugitive is off the streets makes the city of Akron a safer place and the U.S. Marshals Service will not give up searching until fugitives like this are behind bars.”

Conrad is in jail on charges of fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and a parole violation.

Jason Lyle Conrad was taken back into custody after he escaped on the way to a doctor's...
Jason Lyle Conrad was taken back into custody after he escaped on the way to a doctor's appointment, authorities said.(Summit County Sheriff)

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
A camper fire briefly trapped two firefighters Monday afternoon in Williston.
Firefighters trapped while battling Williston camper fire
Police: Six people hospitalized after drunk driving crash
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions

Latest News

Nauman Hussain is taken into custody after he was found guilty in his trial, Wednesday, May 17,...
Limo company manager sentenced to at least 5 years for New York crash that killed 20
The family of Dakota Fulk said he drowned on Saturday at Stoney Creek Resort.
Wife of 20-year-old man who drowned expecting his second child
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area