Vermont grassland birds need your help

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont wildlife officials are making their annual plea to farmers and landowners to extend No Mow May for the entire summer to protect threatened bird species.

Vermont Fish & Wildlife officials say bird species like bobolinks, Savannah sparrows, and meadowlarks have suffered population declines due to loss of grassland habitat. They say avoiding or modifying mowing patterns to leave major fields and meadows untouched through the beginning of August can make all the difference in helping the nesting birds.

“With increased agricultural activity, we are mowing more often and more intensely. People are brush-hogging their fields to keep them in an open condition. If they can keep out of those fields until August and then go in to work on their exotic plants, then that would be beneficial for the birds,” said the department’s David Sausville.

He says there are programs to compensate farmers for the lack of revenue if they choose not to mow for the conservation of these species.

