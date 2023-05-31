Vets: Don’t leave your pooch unattended in the car

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the temperatures soaring for the first time this summer season, vets are warning people to not leave their pets unattended in cars.

Dr. Erin Forbes with the Vermont Veterinary Medical Association says even temperatures that are considered moderately warm outside -- like 65 degrees -- are considered dangerous for pets inside a car. She says your car can heat up very quickly depending on where it’s parked and leaving your dog even ten minutes is risky.

The heat can cause several different symptoms that can affect pets’ physical health. “You can have dogs that come in that are quite sick and can actually die from it. I know of dogs that have passed away just being left in a car. It just gets so hot and their bodies just can’t deal with it,” Forbes said.

Authorities say if you see a dog in a car, wait for emergency services to show up before taking action yourself.

