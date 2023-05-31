Vt. corrections officers to get body cameras

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont corrections officers will soon be equipped with body cameras.

The Department of Corrections received a million dollars from the state’s General Fund which will be used to purchase the cameras and other equipment.

DOC Commissioner Nick Deml says the department is still in the bidding process and about a month out from implementation but that the goal is to provide another layer of transparency.

“It will certainly help us in investigations when there are allegations made either against an incarcerated individual or a staff member. We’ll have footage that we can review that will give us a better sense of the truth in the situation. That level of evidence and support in those processes is really helpful for us,” Deml said.

He says the plan is to roll the cameras out in phases, starting with certain officers and facilities and then expanding statewide.

