Vt. receives mental health and substance use prevention grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As more people need mental health help in Vermont, the state is one of a few chosen for federal help.

The Vermont Department of Mental Health reports a $1M grant will be spent on developing a network of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says these clinics help treat the whole person and would provide even greater access to these services.

Data shows the number of kids and adults seeking emergency services increased by nearly 50% between 2019 and 2022. Vermont was one of 15 states to get grant money.

