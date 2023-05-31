Advertise With Us
WCAX says goodbye to Kevin Gaiss!
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After three years at WCAX, Kevin Gaiss is moving on!

Kevin joined Channel 3 This Morning as a reporter in June of 2020 and spent nearly three years on the shift before switching to the dayside team.

He quickly fell in love with the agriculture beat and covered everything from environmental changes to cow kisses.

Kevin is moving back home to Connecticut where he will continue to report for local TV news. He will be greatly missed!

