BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Meteorological summer is right on our doorstep, but it certainly already feels like summer. Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 80s today, but tomorrow will be several degrees warmer. It will be a warm evening and temperatures will gradually fall into the 50s and 60s overnight, but quickly warm after sunrise.

Thursday will be another sunny day as temperatures surge through the 80s and top out in the upper 80s and low 90s in the mid to late afternoon. The existing record high for Burlington, Plattsburgh and St. Johnsbury for tomorrow is 90°. The record for Montpelier is 88° and Saranac Lake’s is 87°. We should easily break the record in Burlington and a number of other spots will likely set records too.

There is a very small chance for a pop-up shower tomorrow afternoon, but we have to wait until Friday to see any sort of widespread shower or storm activity. One other thing we’ve been monitoring has been wildfire smoke from Nova Scotia. Another push of low-level smoke should build in overnight and early Thursday morning, primarily in western valley locations. So far, air quality has been moderate in our area and that should be the case tomorrow too. Limit time outdoors tomorrow morning if you are extra sensitive to reduced air quality, but once again smoke concentrations should decrease by afternoon.

We’ll have one more warm day Friday with some upper 80s and just a touch more humidity. Friday starts dry and mainly sunny, but showers and storms will develop with a “back door” cold front that slides through late in the day. The weekend will be notably cooler, but it’s no longer a guarantee that it will be completely dry. It’s possible we could see some showers at times.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.