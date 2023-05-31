Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Get ready to be sweaty! We will be cranking up the heat for the last few days of the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine today and on Thursday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s today, and even the low 90s on Thursday. On both days, we may get some smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia, mainly in our southern valley locations during the morning hours.

On Thursday, there is just a slight chance for an isolated shower/t-storm or two, mainly over the higher terrain.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night as a “back door cold front” comes through from the north and east. It will still be hot on Friday for most of the day before that front comes through.

Humidity levels will still be fairly low, but they will come up just a bit on Friday before that front comes through.

Temperatures will be closer to normal over the weekend (normal high in Burlington is now 74°) under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few showers on both Monday & Tuesday of next week.

Try to keep cool over these next few, hot days! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Al’s French Frys to bow out of Champlain Valley Fair
A camper fire briefly trapped two firefighters Monday afternoon in Williston.
Firefighters trapped while battling Williston camper fire
Nichole Cloutier
Suspect in kidnapping wanted for violating conditions
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Brandon
File photo
Police rescue 2 youths from capsized canoe in Lake Champlain

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Evening Weather Webcast
7 Day
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast