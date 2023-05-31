BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Get ready to be sweaty! We will be cranking up the heat for the last few days of the work week. There will be plenty of sunshine today and on Thursday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s today, and even the low 90s on Thursday. On both days, we may get some smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia, mainly in our southern valley locations during the morning hours.

On Thursday, there is just a slight chance for an isolated shower/t-storm or two, mainly over the higher terrain.

There will be a better chance for showers & thunderstorms late Friday into Friday night as a “back door cold front” comes through from the north and east. It will still be hot on Friday for most of the day before that front comes through.

Humidity levels will still be fairly low, but they will come up just a bit on Friday before that front comes through.

Temperatures will be closer to normal over the weekend (normal high in Burlington is now 74°) under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few showers on both Monday & Tuesday of next week.

Try to keep cool over these next few, hot days! -Gary

