Clinton County Sheriff’s Office files motion to dismiss allegations

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office files a motion to dismiss a sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit.

The most recent of three cases against the department in April was Regina Moore. She is a former corrections officer at the Clinton County jail and accuses the sheriff’s office of enabling inappropriate behavior and unfair treatment.

The motion filed Wednesday claims the “Plaintiff’s complaint asserts a series of untimely, suppositious and unjustifiable claims that aim to be provocative, in an effort to garner media attention.”

Another former corrections officer and a former deputy also decided to sue the sheriff’s office within the last year.

Related Stories:

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office facing another sexual harassment, discrimination lawsuit

Accusations of sexual harassment at Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

North Country sheriff’s office under fire amid allegations of harassment

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.