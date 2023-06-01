Advertise With Us
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office files motion to dismiss allegations

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office files a motion to dismiss a sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit.

The most recent of three cases against the department in April was Regina Moore. She is a former corrections officer at the Clinton County jail and accuses the sheriff’s office of enabling inappropriate behavior and unfair treatment.   

The motion filed Wednesday claims the “Plaintiff’s complaint asserts a series of untimely, suppositious and unjustifiable claims that aim to be provocative, in an effort to garner media attention.”   

Another former corrections officer and a former deputy also decided to sue the sheriff’s office within the last year.

